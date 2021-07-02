Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $66,375.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $165,569.34 and $66,375.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Renewable Electronic Energy Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00126297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00169605 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,324.36 or 1.00320012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,068,571 coins and its circulating supply is 385,179,393 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renewable Electronic Energy Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Renewable Electronic Energy Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.