Rentberry Price Down 0.5% This Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Rentberry has a total market cap of $212,574.02 and $955.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

