Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Republic Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 345,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,311,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 19.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

