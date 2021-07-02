Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

SAND stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 813,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,435 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,305,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at $8,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

