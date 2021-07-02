Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

Shares of VNOM opened at $19.18 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 210,008 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $29,254,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

