Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Autoliv, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.47. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Autoliv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Autoliv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Autoliv by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

