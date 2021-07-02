Research Analysts Set Expectations for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of COP stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.