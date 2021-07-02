Research Analysts Set Expectations for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

