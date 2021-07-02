Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

