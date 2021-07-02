Research Analysts Set Expectations for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

