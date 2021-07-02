Research Analysts Set Expectations for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

UBA opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $776.64 million, a P/E ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 221,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

