Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 2nd (ADDYY, ARKAY, ASBFY, AVEVF, BTVCY, CTS, DLVHF, DPSGY, DROOF, GCTAF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 2nd:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$11.75 target price on the stock.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €790.00 ($929.41) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

