Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 2nd (ADDYY, ARKAY, ASBFY, AVEVF, BTVCY, CTS, DLVHF, DPSGY, DROOF, GCTAF)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 2nd:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$11.75 target price on the stock.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €790.00 ($929.41) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

