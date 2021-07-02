Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ: OMAB) in the last few weeks:

6/23/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

6/15/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/11/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OMAB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 97.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

