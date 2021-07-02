Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for StoneX Group (SNEX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ: SNEX) recently:

6/25/2021 – StoneX Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

6/24/2021 – StoneX Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

6/18/2021 – StoneX Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

6/17/2021 – StoneX Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

5/15/2021 – StoneX Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of SNEX stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. Research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $173,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,753,551. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

