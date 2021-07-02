Reviewing Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bill.com alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bill.com and Sumo Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 6 9 0 2.60 Sumo Logic 0 3 7 0 2.70

Bill.com presently has a consensus target price of $160.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.37%. Sumo Logic has a consensus target price of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 31.36%. Given Sumo Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Bill.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bill.com and Sumo Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $157.60 million 110.39 -$31.09 million ($0.58) -318.45 Sumo Logic $202.64 million 10.88 -$80.30 million ($1.51) -13.68

Bill.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sumo Logic. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumo Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bill.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and Sumo Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -32.83% -6.09% -1.52% Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sumo Logic beats Bill.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.