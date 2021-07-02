Revolution Populi (RVP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $24.27 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.78 or 0.00694423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00080574 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

RVP is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.