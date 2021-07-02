Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in June

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS RXLSF remained flat at $$19.41 during trading on Friday. Rexel has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35.
About Rexel
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.