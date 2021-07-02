Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in June

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS RXLSF remained flat at $$19.41 during trading on Friday. Rexel has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

