Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 1,627.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

