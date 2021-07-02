Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,683.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded up 58.3% against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $68,890.84 and approximately $2,683.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.41 or 0.00048879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00131980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00169485 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,657.23 or 1.00273331 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

