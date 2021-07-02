Robert W. Baird Increases Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $220.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $196.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

AYI opened at $176.26 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.12 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.70. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,840,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

