Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises about 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $437.71. The stock had a trading volume of 111,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,997. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.35.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,775 shares of company stock worth $70,855,001 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.