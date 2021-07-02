Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RYCEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 4,375,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,063,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

