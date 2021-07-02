Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RYCEY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 4,375,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,063,339. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.