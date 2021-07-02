Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

RROTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Roots stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Roots has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

