Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

RROTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Roots stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Roots has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Analyst Recommendations for Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.