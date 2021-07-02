Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Hits $4.10 on Top Exchanges

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.54 million and $482,669.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00012200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00127353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00169060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.41 or 1.00010177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,278,855 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

