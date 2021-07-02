RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Shares Up 0.7%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €31.11 ($36.60) and last traded at €31.09 ($36.58). 1,645,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.86 ($36.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is €31.38.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

