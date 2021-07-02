Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,598 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Ryder System worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 48.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $7,762,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 47.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on R shares. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.79. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

