Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Safehold worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

SAFE stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,868,369.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

