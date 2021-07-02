SafeInsure (SINS) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $176,830.05 and $55.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008421 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,057,470 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

