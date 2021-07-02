Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Saia worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $213.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.39. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.31 and a 12-month high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.