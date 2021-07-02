Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sanara MedTech in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of SMTI opened at $35.53 on Friday. Sanara MedTech has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $270.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

