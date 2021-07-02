Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

SAND stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

