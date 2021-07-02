Scala (XLA) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $1,494.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00131089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00169815 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,835.39 or 1.00143514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

