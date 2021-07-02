Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 891.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Scholar Rock worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,126 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $29.53 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.62.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

