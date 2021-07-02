scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. scPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

SCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

SCPH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 200,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,961. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $191.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

