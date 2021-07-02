Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,241.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 63,854 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 130,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.14. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.