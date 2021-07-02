Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Cap of $417,773.56 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $417,773.56 and approximately $26,422.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

