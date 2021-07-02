SemiLEDs (LEDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 6th.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 70.50% and a negative net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

LEDS opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.37.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.