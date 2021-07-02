Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0246 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $71.94 million and approximately $261,986.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 10,564,208,857 coins and its circulating supply is 2,923,199,147 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.