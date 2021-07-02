Serum (SRM) Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $158.11 million and $48.04 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00009411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00053160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.79 or 0.00686895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00080346 BTC.

About Serum

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

