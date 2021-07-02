Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHZHY shares. DBS Vickers cut Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC raised Shenzhou International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of SHZHY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,064. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.18.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

