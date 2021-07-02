SHIELD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $104,094.05 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,817.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.44 or 0.06361942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $494.83 or 0.01463244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.00402416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00157216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.17 or 0.00621492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00427868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00345479 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

