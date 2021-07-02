Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHLS. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

