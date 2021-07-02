Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Declines By 30.2%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 169.0 days.

DWMNF remained flat at $$39.90 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. Dowa has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

DWMNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

