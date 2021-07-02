Short Interest in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Decreases By 30.0%

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on INDT. Citigroup began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,873,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,368. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.13. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $80.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.