Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Declines By 32.3%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 138,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHT stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,804. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

