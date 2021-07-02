Short Interest in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Decreases By 30.3%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 152,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NSPR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,082. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.85.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 480.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the first quarter worth $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InspireMD by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,127,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,421 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InspireMD in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in InspireMD in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

