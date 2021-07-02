Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Drops By 34.9%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 294,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 68,822 shares of company stock valued at $272,856. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $1,881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.54. 90 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,745. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32. INVO Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 974.33% and a negative net margin of 639.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

