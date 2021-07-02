Short Interest in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Declines By 27.7%

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 362,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $8,666,457.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the first quarter worth $235,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. 27,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,839. Knoll has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.64 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.52.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

