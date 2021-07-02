Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Decreases By 34.6%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $31,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,366,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,039 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $7,127,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,236,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,138,000 after acquiring an additional 388,303 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,077,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 369,138 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $4,382,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 435,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,527. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.